Longford PAI branch formed

The 17th branch of The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland (PAI) is now up and running in Longford.

Paula Gilmore, CEO of PAI, told the Leader, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our 17th branch in Longford. The group is very enthusiastic and is looking forward to providing services in the Longford and surrounding counties.”

Ms Gilmore outlined that she had a meeting with a group of people living with Parkinson’s and their families recently in the Longford Arms Hotel and following this meeting it was agreed to set up the group and form a committee of locals.

She added, “The group is very excited about Parkinson’s focused services in their area.”

Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects 12,000 people in Ireland.

The PAI aims to help people with Parkinson's, their families and carers, and health professionals, by offering support and information on any aspect of living with Parkinson's.

The first meeting of the new Longford PAI Branch takes place on Monday, March 13 at 7pm in Teallach Iosa Family Centre, located behind St Mel’s Cathedral.

The Branch have formed a new committee, with Brenda Shannon as Chairperson. The treasurer is Mary Connolly and secretary Al Shannon.

Ms Gilmore revealed that the group hope to meet once a month with a view to developing more regular services.

For information about joining the Longford PAI Branch contact the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland on Freephone 1800 359359 for local contact details or visit www.parkinson.ie