Mairead McGuinness MEP commends Longford teacher on Blue Star Programme

Mairead McGuinness MEP and Vice-President of the European Parliament commended local primary school teacher, Michelle Corrigan from St Mary’s NS, Drumlish, for her participation in a special Blue Star Programme training workshop at the European Parliament office in Dublin recently.

Ms McGuinness said, "I was delighted to meet with and hear directly from teachers who are involved in delivering the very positive Blue Star Programme - an education initiative, organised by European Movement Ireland.

"Developed for primary school pupils across Ireland, the programme fosters a better understanding and knowledge of the European Union and how it affects the lives of Irish citizens. This is very important work, so that our youngest citizens are informed about the EU and how it works.

"Such training workshops enable teachers to develop their expertise on the EU and share best practice examples with each other. It was a wonderful opportunity to meet with the local teachers and answer any questions they had about my work as an MEP and current EU issues," said Ms McGuinness, in commending the Blue Star teachers on their hard work and achievements under the programme.