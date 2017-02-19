Longford County Council hosting open meeting and discussion about Creative Ireland 2017 - 2022

Longford County Council is hosting an open meeting and discussion about Creative Ireland 2017 - 2022 on Wednesday, February 22 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in Backstage Theatre.

Longford County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds is the county coordinator for the Creative Ireland initiative which is a legacy project from 1916 Centenary celebrations and places culture and creativity at the centre of government policy.

Each county has to develop a Culture and Creativity Plan to feed into the national Plan.





The first step on that journey is Wednesday’s information/consultation evening on the programme.



John Concannon CEO Creative Ireland will outline the programme followed by workshops and it is hoped there will be lots of ideas coming from the attendees.

