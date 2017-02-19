National Workplace Wellbeing Day Moving Day for Longford

mployers in Longford are being urged to sign up for Ireland’s third National Workplace Wellbeing Day which takes place on Friday, March 31.

Last year over 300 companies of all sizes from across the public and private sectors participated in the annual event which aims to improve employee wellbeing through promoting better exercise and nutrition in the workplace.

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy TD, Minister for State for Health Promotion launched this year’s campaign, which is an initiative of Food and Drink Industry Ireland (FDII), and is supported by Ibec, whose President is Ballinalee native and CPL founder Anne Heraty.

Danny McCoy, CEO, IBEC said: "As a nation, we all know that we need to get healthier. There is no better place to start than in the workplace, where we spend so much of our time.”

He added: “We're encouraging companies across the country to mark Friday, March 31 with some healthy and fun workplace initiatives. No matter how big