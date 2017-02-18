Young Traveller men learn new skills with County Longford Youth Service

Seven young men from the Travelling Community completed an introductory woodwork project recently in Longford.

This project was organised by Aoife Maguire, Community Development Worker with Travellers, and it was supported by Mark Noble and Micheál Wall of County Longford Youth Service. All three are employed by Longford Community Resources clg.

“During the project, over the months of November and December 2016, the young men worked really hard and they each completed a dog house,” explained Ms Maguire.

She continued; “They learned new skills, helped each other along the way and proved that learning can be fun. And as you can see from the photos, the young men certainly did a good job!”

Ms Maguire extended special thanks to Longford Youthreach who were more than accommodating of their requests to use their facilities and to the funders of the project, as without their support the project could not have taken place.