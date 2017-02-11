Longford Macra na Feirme members attend Macra / Aurivo Silage Competition Final

Macra na Feirme recently announced the results of their silage competition in association with Aurivo Co Op and their Nutrias brand of animal feeds.

The competition was open to young farmer members in county Longford and across the region. Sample bags were distributed through the Macra na Feirme young farmer development groups throughout the Autumn.

Samples were tested by Aurivo in their testing laboratory. Entrants were then contacted by Aurivo farm commercial specialists / nutritionists with their results. Entrants received animal nutrition advice on receipt of the results.

A young farmer information meeting was held in the Sligo Park Hotel in recent weeks where the winners were announced. Young farmer who attended the young farmer information meeting were entered into a free raffle for prizes sponsored by Nutrias / Homeland.

At the meeting, Aurivo farm commercial specialists / nutritionists gave overall global advice on the silage sample results. Young farmers received tips on growing quality spring grass and best practices to increasing silage and grass quality.

The young farmers with the top three silage samples were interviewed by a judging panel and the winners were announced. Judging was based on the young farmers silage sample result but also on the young farmers farming methods. First prize was a specially commissioned trophy and a grass measuring plate meter. Second and third prizes were a specially commissioned trophy and 1Tn of Nutrias animal feed.

The competition winner was David Blair from Donegal Macra na Feirme with Diarmuid Murray from Roscommon taking second place and Siobhan Gallagher from Leitrim taking third place on the night.

Speaking at the final of the competition Macra na Feirme National President Sean Finan said, "Its very important that young farmers know the quality of their silage to optimise animal performance. This competition aimed to encourage young farmers to get their silage tested and use the result to make feeding regime management decisions on their farms. Young farmers present at the meeting got an invaluable insight in how to produce quality silage in 2017. Thanks to all young farmers who entered the competition and congratulations to the winners."

Also speaking at the awards and information night Stephen Blewitt Aurivo General Business Manager Agribusiness said, "Aurivo Farm Commercial Specialist and Nutrition team were delighted to meeting young farmers for an enjoyable and information packed evening. All attendees were given up to date technical advice on all modern farming practices including how to make the most of your silage and reduce your input costs on fertiliser and concentrate feed.”

