Over 130 children waiting for assessment with child psychologist -Murphy

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has highlighted the fact that over 130 children are currently waiting for an assessment with a child psychologist in County Roscommon with some children waiting over a year for an appointment.

Deputy Murphy tabled a parliamentary question with the Minister for Health Simon Harris in relation to the number of children in County Roscommon waiting for an assessment with a child psychologist over the past two years.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that 132 children are currently on the waiting list in County Roscommon to see a child psychologist with some children waiting over a year for an appointment. The average waiting time is over four months but the longest waiting time is 56 weeks.

“The figures indicate that there has been a huge increase in the number of children on a waiting list to see a child psychologist in County Roscommon since 2015. There were a total of 58 children on the waiting list in 2015 and that figure rose to 126 for 2016 and to date in 2017 there are a total of 132 children on the waiting list which is a staggering increase of 127% since 2015- this is totally unacceptable and the situation seems to have deteriorated since last Summer when a child psychologist in County Roscommon was on sick leave and the post has been vacant since which means there are now a total of 132 children from County Roscommon on that waiting list and unable to access child psychology services.

“As you know a number of Syrian children will also be arriving in the county in the coming weeks and these unfortunate children have already suffered untold heartache and witnessed such brutality and I don’t want to see a situation whereby they will be added to a very long waiting list to see a child psychologist. It is vital that the Minister for Health now fast tracks this vacancy and treats the appointment of child psychologist for County Roscommon as a priority and indeed provide extra psychologists if necessary,” concluded Deputy Murphy.