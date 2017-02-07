St John’s Community Centre monster auction

The committee of St John’s Community Centre, Lecarrow have announced that their rescheduled monster auction takes place this Sunday, February 12 from 2 pm sharp. Viewing on the day from 12 noon.

David Diffley, Chairperson of St John’s Community Centre, outlined, “We are delighted to launch our monster auction 2017 with a number of quality items already listed in our catalogue such as holidays, livestock, fuel, service vouchers, collectables etc.

“This year we are offering an extensive collection and storage service well in advance of the date as we have a large storage facility off site. We will call to your home free of charge and collect all items that are wished to be donated. As usual, all items of a saleable nature would be greatly appreciated and range from household goods, services, electrical items, livestock, fuel, vouchers etc.”

Drop off day at the community centre itself on Thursday, February 9 from 8 -9 pm.

Mr Diffley said, “All funds raised will go towards the continuing maintenance and upkeep of St John’s Community Centre and we greatly appreciate the support show to our previous auctions which were a great success.”



To arrange a collection from your house or business, contact David on 086 895 2283 or Arnold on 087 626 9443.