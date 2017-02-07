Lack of mental health services highlighted at Longford/Westmeath Social Democrats meeting
Pictured at a recent meeting of the Longford /Westmeath branch of the Social Democrats were l to r; Branch Chairperson Karl Picard and Longford member Kevin Connaughton.
The Longford/Westmeath branch of the Social Democrats held their first public consultation session on February 1 in Athlone IT.
The Soc Dems will hold various other public sessions around both counties over the coming weeks.
The sessions aim to gage the important issues for the people of Longford and Westmeath and to translate these issues into policy.
Branch Chairperson Karl Picard spoke about the positive response the students of AIT gave party members and about the issues the students of AIT are concerned about.
The students spoke about Repealing the 8th amendment of the constitution (restricting access to abortion rights), the lack of mental health services in the Midlands and improving access to third level education. Similar public consultations are planned for the towns of Longford, Athlone and Mullingar.
