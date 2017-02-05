Minister Denis Naughten to host All-Island Brexit Civic Dialogue on Energy in Boyle

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment, Denis Naughen TD, will this Monday (February 6) host an All-Island Brexit Civic Dialogue on Energy in King House, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

This is the latest in a series of Civic Dialogues being held by Government Departments following the All-Island Civic Dialogue held in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in November.

The energy event in Roscommon will be opened by Minister Denis Naughten and chaired by Mr Jim Gannon (CEO of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland). The objective of the dialogue is to identify the key implications of Brexit for the energy sector and to provide an opportunity for input into the Government’s preparations for the negotiation process.

Following the opening of the dialogue by Minister Naughten, a presentation will be made providing an overview of the energy sector and the key priorities identified to date in relation to Brexit. The dialogue will continue with a number of breakout sessions discussing key themes. The first session will examine the topics of business, infrastructure and investment and the second session will include social and all-island/border issues. The dialogue will close with a final session where the results of the breakout sessions with be presented and discussed.