‘Boxer’ welcomes Government commitment to review US pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports

Independent Alliance TD for Longford/Westmeath, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, has welcomed a Government commitment to review the operation of US pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon Airports.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has announced that a review will be carried out in response to the wide-spread criticism of US President Donald Trump’s Executive Order banning citizens from certain countries from entering the US for the next 90 days.

Deputy Moran raised his concerns at the travel ban on Sunday, saying Irish people have a ‘moral duty’ to speak out.

“I very much welcome the Taoiseach’s commitment to carry out a review of the US pre-clearance system in light of this Executive Order.”

“It is very important to ensure that this Order does not violate international law or the Irish Constitution.”

Deputy Moran said he found the events unfolding in the US since Sunday to be ‘deeply disturbing’ and said this was a view shared by other EU countries.

“I think it is important that we send out a signal to the American administration that we are totally opposed to this.”

“I am delighted that Mr Kenny will be travelling to the White House on St Patrick’s Day so he will have an opportunity to tell President Trump in person what Ireland thinks of his actions.”