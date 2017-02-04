Devastating health cuts compromising patient safety in the West and Midlands - MEP Matt Carthy

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy has said devastating health cuts under successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments are compromising patient safety in the west and midlands.

Mr Carthy was speaking as he accompanied the party’s health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly TD in a series of engagements with health and care workers in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Mr Carthy and Ms O’Reilly met with workers at St Brigid's Hospital, Ballinasloe. They also visited Ballinasloe Social Services Day Care Centre, in Brackernagh, Ballinasloe. Later O’Reilly and Carthy met nurses and trade union representatives at Portiuncula Hospital.

Pictured are Matt Carthy MEP and Louise O'Reilly TD at Portiuncula Hospital.

Both representatives also made clear Sinn Féin's commitment to continue fighting for the protection and development of services and facilities at Portumna General Hospital.

Matt Carthy said: “These engagements are part of Sinn Féin’s efforts to advance the cause of a modern, efficient Irish National Health Service which delivers improved health and well-being for citizens throughout the island.

“We want to create an Irish National Health Service - a universal healthcare system to ensure that every citizen was guaranteed health care.

“Over €4 billion has been cut from health funding in recent years with the loss of over 2,000 beds.

“As a result of the policies of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, supports and services for vulnerable people, including mental health services, have been undermined by a rage if cuts.

“Over 5,000 nursing and midwifery posts, and 3,500 support and care staff have been lost.

“These devastating cuts are compromising patient care in the west and midlands on a daily basis.”