Longford EDI Centre provides a range of supports and services

The Longford Employment Development & Information (EDI) Centre provides a range of supports and services to unemployed and underemployed individuals and assisting them in returning to employment, upskilling or returning to education, while also providing information on employment rights, entitlements, training and education with access to computer suites.

The Centre supports and services are as follows:

JOB SEEKING SKILLS PROGRAMME

Every Thursday from 10am to 1pm or by appointment at the EDI Centre.

Support includes;

Drafting CV’s and Job Applications

Interview Skills

Career Advice

Training Opportunities

To enhance your skills in Job seeking a QQI Level 3 Career Preparations takes place February 20/ 21/22, this programme will help with all job seeking endeavours. Cost €200.00

For further information, Contact the EDI Centre on 043 33 47515

E-mail: enquiries@edilongford.ie



TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT

Please contact the EDI Centre to secure a place on any of the list programmes below

MANUAL HANDLING TRAINING: Date to be Confirmed cost €50.00

SAFE PASS: Training continues (date to be confirmed) Cost is €100 with Tea/Coffee and Scone provided.

FIRST AID REFRESHER: Names are now been taken for one day Refresher first aid course- midweek / Saturday. Eligibility: - having completed Occupational First aid training within the previous two years. Cost €80.00

HEALTHCARE SUPPORT COURSE – CARE SKILLS: Commencing Thursday, February, 16 will be run one day per week for 5 weeks. Names are now been taken for all 8 modules or individual modules. The cost per module is €295.

PATIENT MOVEMENT AND HANDLING: Taking place in the EDI Centre early March cost €90.00

HEALTH AND SAFETY AWARENESS QQI LEVEL 3: Dates February 6, 13 & 27 and March 6. Cost: €200.

Funding may be available for those in receipt of certain welfare payments, to check your eligibility please contact your local Intreo/DSP 043 334000

COMMUNITY EMPLOYMENT VACANCIES

2 Positions for Personal Assistants - (Centre for Independent living)

Located in Longford Town. CE eligibility applies. Accredited training provided. Enquiries to: Breda Murphy, EDI Centre, Athlone Road, Longford 043 33 47515 or submit CV to breda.coordinator@edilongford.ie



NORTH LONGFORD MEN’S GROUP



This Group meets weekly at Aughnacliffe Community Centre each Friday from 12-3 pm. As it’s one of the most progressive groups nationally, it offers an extensive programme to suit all men. It’s a socially dynamic group, where men gather and work on meaningful projects. Where they can realise their full potential and the passing on of their skills and talents is a key aspect of their work. Co-ordinated by EDI Centre Longford it has gone from strength to strength. It offers an open door policy. New members are always welcome. For further information contact Co-ordinator Breda 043 3347515.



ROOMS TO RENT



We have a range of IT and meeting rooms for hire to suit all needs and in addition to the excellent on-site food and beverage facilities we have to offer this makes us an ideal place to hold your business or group meeting/conference and for tutors to host their training in. To book a room contact the centre on 043 33 47515 or why not call in and see for yourself what we have to offer. The centre offers FREE parking with restaurant facilities and disability access.



Revamp 3R Furniture Store



Revamp 3R Furniture Store is non-profit furniture recycling and reuse project.

It offers quality used and restored furniture at affordable price, New stock arriving daily. A large selection of good quality used furniture and a wide range of restoration work for sale. Revamp accepts most furniture items that are in good condition and are suitable for reuse and restoration. In regard to items that can or cannot be accepted please contact the store at 043 33 48876



For further information on any of the above please contact EDI Centre 11 A2 Mastertech Business Park, Athlone Road, Longford. 043 3347515 or email enquiries@edilongford.ie

Website: www.edilongford.ie