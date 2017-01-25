Longford Women’s Link: Shane Brennan annual 5km run

LWL would like to express sincere thanks to everyone who participated in the Shane Brennan Annual 5km run on St Stephen’s Day. The atmosphere was fabulous, the runners and walkers were in great form and we were overwhelmed by the numbers who turned out to support this great event.

Thank you to , the members of the ICA and LWL Board and staff who provided refreshments on the day and to those who helped with registrations and provided spot prizes. Thanks also to the Stewards and Gardaí who ensured that there were no incidents and participants had a smooth and enjoyable run on this year’s new route.



And of course special thanks to the Shane Brennan 5k Committee for pulling everything together and for selecting LWL as their chosen charity for 2016. The event raised €7,000 which will go directly to support Longford Women’s Link’s service delivery locally.

Longford Women's Manifesto Group

Longford Women’s Manifesto Group will be having their first meeting of 2017 in February. If you have an interest in how decisions are made in your local community and would like to be involved in this dynamic group please email tarafarrell@lwl.ie for more details.



All meeting dates are on our Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/ WomensManifesto/ so just like to stay updated.

LWL Willow Traders – NewToYou



Longford Women’s Link’s furniture and clothing social enterprise is open from Monday-Saturday 10am-5.30pm.



We are looking for volunteers at our furniture and clothing enterprise! There are a variety of volunteer roles - sales, sorting through clothing donations, furniture removals etc. Training will be provided and regular volunteer hours are available.

If you're interested please email: managerwillowtraders@lwl.ie or phone Dee on 085 252 1701 for an application form. See our Facebook page for regular updates (LWL Willow Traders – NewToYou)

Training at LWL – Occupational First Aid

Occupational First Aid -QQI - Level 5 - 5N1207

Saturday - 4, 11 & 18 February 2017

OR

Tuesday - 28 February, 7 & 14 March 2017

Time: 9.00am to 5.00pm

Venue: Longford Women’s Link

It is essential to attend all 3 dates.

Please contact LWL for further information at 043 33 41511

Would you like a career in Childcare?



LWL is the lead sponsor of the DSP Community Employment Childcare Scheme in County Longford. If you think you might be eligible then please give Kathleen or Siobhan a call on 043 33 41511.

Participation is free and you will achieve a QQI Level 5 Child­care qualification which will enable you to obtain employment in a childcare facility or progress into further education in related areas.

Participation time on the programme is 19.5 hours per week and persons are eligible to remain on this programme for a period of 3 years.

Eligibility criteria:

· 21 years of age or over and are in receipt of a social welfare/ DSP payments for 1 year or more.

OR

· 18 years or over in receipt of disability-related payments

If you have Refugee Status or are a member of the Traveller Community and are aged 18 or over you may also be eligible.

If you qualify under the criteria but do not wish to take up the option yourself, there are certain conditions under which you can do a spousal swap.

Longford Women's Link Counselling Service

For the last 16 years Longford Women's Link has been providing a professional counselling service for clients from Longford and the surrounding counties. In 2011 we opened our dedicated counselling rooms which were designed to provide a welcoming, safe space to our clients.



All Clients can come to our centre without anyone knowing why they are here as we have so many different services with up to 50 clients a day coming through our doors for services such as Childcare and Training & Education.



The counselling suite is warm and comfortable, located in a private section of the main building with its own dedicated waiting area. If childcare is an issue, we have added supports in our services where a place can be booked in our child care service, Catkins Nursery.



Longford Women’s Link offers counselling and therapy on a pay what you can afford basis. Fees are on a sliding scale and negotiable based on ability to pay which can be discussed with your counsellor during the initial consultation.

Rape Crisis is an additional service accessible in our centre, and is available two day a week as an outreach service from Athlone Midland Rape Crisis Centre.

We are here to help and support. Please FREEPHONE 1800 306 600 for Rape Crisis or ring Longford Women’s Link’s main office on 043 33 41511 for general counselling information or to make an appointment.

Longford Women's Link Domestic Violence Service



Longford Women's Link Domestic Violence Service is a free and confidential service that supports women who have or are currently experiencing Domestic Violence or Abuse. We are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.



If you need help or advice for yourself or someone you know please telephone 043 33 41511 and one of our Domestic Violence Specialists will return your call at a time that is safe for you.



LWLDVS does not operate a refuge but our professional specialists provide practical support such as Court Accompaniment or help with Social Welfare claims and entitlements plus emotional support and helping women plan ways to keep safe.



We support women whether they choose to leave or stay in abusive relationships.

Please phone 043 3341511 for an appointment or to speak to someone in confidence.