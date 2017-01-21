Minister McHugh calls on all Longford primary schools to enter the 2017 Our World Irish Aid Awards

The Awards invite pupils across Ireland to create projects about the challenges facing children in developing countries and the role played by Ireland, through Irish Aid, the Government’s programme for overseas development, in the global effort to fight poverty. Schools are provided with online and print curriculum linked teaching and learning materials, and pupils communicate their ideas and understanding of the issues in writing, song, film, artwork or any medium they choose.

The ‘For People and Planet’ theme of the 2017 Awards helps pupils to understand the interdependence between people and the natural world, and how the wellbeing of people, wildlife and the environment is interconnected. Pupils will learn about the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development, agreed by 193 countries including Ireland, to address the root causes of poverty and protect the planet, and how they as global citizens can play their part.



Speaking about the Awards, Minister McHugh said: “The Our World Irish Aid Awards give pupils from all over Ireland a great opportunity to gain insight into the lives of children in developing countries, and convey their understanding through projects which are both creative and educational.



“Pupils will learn about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which are aimed at eradicating poverty, addressing environmental degradation and climate change, and building a more peaceful, fair and sustainable world by the year 2030. It is so important that pupils in Ireland today learn about these Goals which are so vital for the creation of a better world and a better future for all.



“I encourage schools to get involved in the 2017 Irish Aid Our World Awards and look forward to seeing their projects later this year.”



The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, TD, said: “The Our World Irish Aid Awards is an exciting educational initiative which brings current global issues into the primary classroom, in a child friendly way. Taking part can support teachers’ delivery of the curriculum across a range of subject areas, and allows pupils to communicate their own knowledge and ideas in many creative and innovative ways.”

All entries are assessed on their creativity, understanding of the theme and their impact. Sixty projects that illustrate strengths across these three areas will receive an ‘Our World Irish Aid Award’ plaque at regional awards ceremonies in May, and 12 top entries will win a place at the final awards ceremony in June, where the overall winner will be presented with an ‘Our World Irish Aid Awards’ trophy. There will be additional special awards for Teacher of the Year and Best Newcomer School.



Over 1,000 primary schools throughout Ireland participated in the Our World Irish Aid Awards in 2016. Registration for the programme is now open and the deadline for entries is Friday, March 24.