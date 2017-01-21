Epilepsy Ireland seeking Rose Week volunteers

You can help Epilepsy Ireland this February by donating a few hours of your time to support our annual Rose Week appeal (February 13 – 19). Epilepsy Ireland needs volunteers to sell roses throughout the country at shopping centres, schools, colleges and workplaces. Can you spare a few hours?

Rose appeals have been an important source of funding for Epilepsy Ireland since 1992 and the charity relies on volunteers to make the appeal a success. If you are interested please email Ashley at fundraising@epilepsy.ie or call 01 4557500 to volunteer as little as two hours of your time.

Other ways you can help:

* Organise a coffee morning

* Organise your own fundraiser

* Sell Epilepsy Ireland Roses to friends and family

* Ask your friends/ family to sell in their businesses, workplaces, school, college or club



Text your Rose Week donation

You can also support the Rose Appeal by texting the word ROSES to 50300. 100% of your €4 donation will go directly to Epilepsy Ireland. Some providers charge VAT which means that a minimum of €3.25 will go to Epilepsy Ireland. Service Provider: LikeCharity; Helpline 0766805278.