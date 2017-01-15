Success for Longford students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Two Longford projects were among the winners at the 53rd annual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition this past week.

The 2017 exhibition took place in the RDS, Dublin from January 11 - 14, and saw 550 projects presented by students from all around the country.

Having enjoyed success in the competition in the past, Lanesboro Community College were once again rewarded for their hard work, with two of their four projects earning awards.

Second place senior individual in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category went to Brian Lyons for his project ‘‘We remember 95% of what we teach’: Peer tutoring in TY’.

Meanwhile, Sean Maguire and Patrick Kenny were Highly Commended for their work on their project; 'Medical Cannabis: Is there a middle ground'.

Two further projects from Lanesboro were well presented at the exhibition; ‘Understanding how the weather affects fishing', which asked whether or not it is possible to accurately predict the optimum fishing conditions based on weather front data; and 'Driven by gender? An investigation into subject choice in first year', which looked at the influence a taster programme has on subject choice in first year.

Three students from Ballymahon Vocational School also represented the county at the exhibition with their topical entry; 'Defib Demo - The Heart of the Matter'.

For more from the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, see this week’s Longford Leader.