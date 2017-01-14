Low level of Garda reservists in Roscommon/Longford

Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy has highlighted the fact that the Roscommon/Longford Garda division has the second lowest number of Garda reservists in the country and he is hopeful that plans to recruit 300 new reserves annually will have a direct impact on the region.

He noted that there were only 11 Garda reserves in the Roscommon/Longford Garda division in September of 2016 which was the second lowest rate in the country.

“This figure is down 7 from 18 in 2014 and is deeply alarming- Concerns have been expressed for some time that we are not maximising the potential of the Garda reserve. The Garda Inspectorate report Changing Policing in Ireland, pointed out that despite receiving considerable training, reserves are not consistently or strategically utilised for operational purposes,” said Deputy Murphy.