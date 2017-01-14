Longford Leader farming: Teagasc Forestry advisory clinics

Teagasc’s series of Forestry Advisory Clinics begin next week and the local event kicks off at Longford Teagasc Office on January 11 from 10am to 4pm.

Teagasc plans to hold a number of advisory clinics throughout 2017 in an effort to facilitate as many farmers and other landowners as possible.

Dr Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, Head of Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department said that landowners considered forestry for many reasons, including supplementing farm income, farm restructuring or developing a retirement fund.

“Any new farm enterprise can present many questions,” she added.

“The 2017 Teagasc Forestry Clinics are an ideal opportunity to flesh out the details of how forestry might work for you.”

Meanwhile, Steven Meyen, Forestry Advisor with Teagasc pointed to the current programme and insisted it offered a very attractive payment to all landowners.

“It is also a great opportunity for farmers to understand the requirements of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and other farm schemes before establishing a forest,” he concluded.

The Forestry Programme offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions.

The programme also offers landowners, who are not farming, the opportunity to avail of the same annual planting premiums as farmers.

“These forestry clinics provide an ideal setting in which to discuss their particular situation,” continued,” Dr Ni Fhlatharta.

“Although the emphasis for the upcoming clinics is on new planting; existing forest owners, regardless of what stage their forest is at, can also avail of this opportunity to pick up valuable management tips.”

Prior booking of a one to one forestry consultation is essential.

To book your free consultation, please contact your local Teagasc office.