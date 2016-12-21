Lanesboro Community College students help bring Christmas cheer to Ballyleague

The students of Lanesboro Community College have joined in on the Christmas festivities in the Shannonside town this year by working with the new Ballyleague Christmas lights committee to deliver an impressive new nativity crib for the heart of the Roscommon village.

The hard-working students at the school worked with their woodwork teacher Brian Concannon to help build the new crib - which was unveiled to all at the Strokestown road junction in the village this week and will now form part of a new look Christmas lights array of features in the area this year.

"We are indebted to the students, Brian Concannon, Michael Hanley, Sonny Wallace, Pat Kelly and all those who have helped us in any way," Noel Moran, chairman of the local Christmas lights committee said this week, "the new crib has already attracted very favorable comments and the students did a really superb job for us."

ALL LIT UP FOR CHRISTMAS.......the scene in Ballyleague Village where

a new nativity crib and eco-friendly Christmas tree structure has been

put in place for 2016 and future years.

The nativity crib is being put in place alongside the Ballyleague's new 'green' Christmas tree - a special eco friendly initiative that has seen the people of the village, that normally hosted six felled native Christmas firs, turn instead to a combination of erecting solar-powered Christmas lights on up to 14 growing trees in the village and putting in a new metal structure 'tree' frame to host the lights at the village corner.

"We have decided to celebrate the festive season by going a bit easier on our own environment" said Gerry Trimble , vice chairman of the local tidy towns committee and treasurer of the Ballyleague Christmas lights committee, "by using the existing trees growing around the village we have not had to cut down any this year and the new eco-friendly metal framed structure will not only host the Christmas lights , we hope to use it to celebrate St. Patrick's day, Easter and an array of regular tourism events in the community all year around."

VOLUNTARY TEAMS AT WORK......the scene in Ballyleague last weekend as local

volunteers put a new Christmas tree frame in place.



Ballyleague Christmas lights wish to thank all those who supported their recent church gate collection at the church of the Holy Rosary and would like to thank the team of volunteers who helped put the lights and other features in place this year. Special thanks to Vinny McGowan, Sean Moran, John Loughlin, Denis Dunne, Micheal Farrell, Mike Sorohan, Lee Barrett, Ciaran Mullooly and anyone else who helped in any way. The committee appreciate the ongoing support of Roscommon Municipal Authority for this community project.

Donations for the new Christmas lights structures in Ballyleague would be gratefully appreciated. To donate please contact Chairman Noel Moran at 086 2936180 or Gerry Trimble at 087 6474832.

SOLAR POWERED......one of the existing trees growing in Ballyleague which is

hosting Christmas lights this year.