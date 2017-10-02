The Lough Ree Monster Festival 41km sponsored walk was launched in Clarke's Bar on Wednesday night last.

The walk will take place on October Bank Holiday Monday, October 30 from Lanesboro Bridge to the Custom Bridge Athlone.

The walk is to gather funds to enable the committee to pay deposits and make bookings for the Lough Ree Monster Festival 2018.

Cllr Gerard Farrell, Angela Knowles and Joe O'Brien will walk the distance while Caroline Gray will cycle the route.

The committee encourages all those that feel that they would be up for the walk, cycle or run to notify Joe O'Brien.

Sponsorship cards are available for any of the committee and we ask for your generous support.

In the photograph above are left to right; Angela Knowles (walker), e Joe O'Brien (walker), James O'Flaherty, Caroline Gray (cyclist), Catherine Kelly, Cllr Gerard Farrell and Teresa Ormsby.

Photograph by Brigid Mullooly