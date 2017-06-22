Lough Ree International Pike Classic to take place tomorrow in Lanesboro
Roger Needham and his dog enjoying the angling in Lanesboro. Photo by Declan Gilmore
Following on from the success of last year's International World Predator event, the official opening of the Lough Ree International Pike Classic competition 2017 will take this weekend from Saturday, June 24.
The event will see the launch of 65 boats as they take to the waters to compete for the €10,000 prize fund.
The official launch of the festival will take place at 8.45am at Ballyleague Marina.
