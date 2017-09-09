Spirit Clothing sets seal on new suit department in Longford town

After eight months and a hefty financial investment, the wrapper was finally lifted off the much longed for development to tumultuous acclaim.

As part of the celebrations Longford GAA players Mickey Quinn and Brian Farrell were in attendance as was Leitrim senior team captain Donal Wrynn.

The sporting connection didn't end there.

Roscommon captain and long time Spirit customer Ciaran Murtagh was also present accompanied with the Nestor cup.

Chef Gary O'Hanlon popped in to wish the boys well as did customers, family and friends and local business people.

One of the contributing factors behind Spirit's decision to extend its suit department was brought about by a desire to create a one stop shop for all formal mens occasions.

Peter Dolan, who alongside Joe Flynn, have established the Spirit brand as the go-to mens fashion chain across the midlands, said the decision to expand was self explanatory.

“Men getting married these days are now deciding to actually buy their suits rather than just hire them out amd with certain deals such as our "groom goes free" campaign it could work out cheaper to buy a stylish suit rather than just hire a suit,” he said.

Throw in the store's unrivalled hire service with mix match promotion, suddenly you understand the logic behind the company's expansion.

A new wedding fitting room, encased with natural stone walls and exposed wooden ceiling oozes class and charachter in equal measure, making it the perfect backdrop for wedding parties, groups and individuals to sample the suiting delights Spirit have on offer.

When you consider the new department will house Benetti, 6th Sense and other leading labels, it's not hard to understand why Spirit Clothing is already leaving its industry rivals in the shade.