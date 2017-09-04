JOBS ALERT: Mini bus manufacturer EVM Limited in Kilbeggan looking to recruit new employees

EVM Limited – Ireland’s leading mini bus manufacturer based in Kilbeggan has a number of vacancies at their base in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

EVM Limited is looking to recruit Mini Coach Assemblers; an Auto Electrician and Metal Fabricator to join their production team; and they are also looking to recruit a Forklift Driver to join its stores team.

Here are the job details ;

*************** ***************

Mini Bus Assembler



Location – Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

Role – Permanent, Full Time

Salary – Competitive, DOE



EVM Limited – Ireland’s leading mini bus manufacturer is looking to recruit Mini Coach Assemblers to join our production team.



Job Purpose

The successful candidates will work in teams as part of the assembly process in manufacturing Mercedes Benz Sprinter mini buses.



Qualification & Experience:



The role requires a combination of skills including;

* Cabinet making

* 2nd fit carpentry

* Metal work

Candidates will require the following skills;

* Attention to detail

* Good communication skills

* Team player

* Ability to work on their own initiative

Initial on-site training will be provided to assist the candidate refine their skills to the specific role of coach builder.

Candidates should email their CV and cover letter detailing their qualification, experience and salary expectations to Patrick.farnon@Evm.ie no later than 17th September 2017.

*************** ***************

AUTO ELECTRICIAN



Location – Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

Role – Permanent, Full Time

Salary – Competitive, DOE



EVM Limited – Ireland’s leading mini bus manufacturer is looking to recruit an Auto Electrician to join its Production Team.



Job Purpose

The role will involve the installation of vehicle electronics in new mini buses and will include

* Installing wiring looms, ECU boards, audio visual devices, inverters, USB sockets, connection of interior lighting, electric doors etc

* The operation of Star Diagnostics and installation of our electrical program on the vehicles ECU through the vehicles PSM

Qualification & Experience:

* Minimum of 3 years relevant experience

* Knowledge of fundamentals of electrical wiring

* Ability to operate electronic diagnostic equipment

* Ability to diagnose electrical malfunctions within automotive systems

* Ability to install electrical systems

* Attention to detail and good communication skills

* Ability to work as part of a team.

Candidates should email their CV with cover letter detailing their experience and salary expectations to Patrick.farnon@evm.ie no later than 17th September 2017.

*************** ***************

FORKLIFT DRIVER



Location – Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

Role – Permanent, Full Time

Salary – Competitive, DOE



EVM Limited – Ireland’s leading mini bus manufacturer is looking to recruit a Forklift Driver to join its stores team.



Job Purpose

The roll will involve general forklift duties including the unloading of deliveries, the appropriate placing of the materials in the stores, delivery of materials to the production floor etc

Qualification & Experience:

* Minimum of 3 years relevant experience

* Attention to detail and good communication skills

* Ability to work as part of a team.

Candidates should email their CV with cover letter detailing their experience and salary expectations to Patrick.farnon@evm.ie no later than 17th September 2017.





*************** ***************

METAL FABRICATOR



Location – Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

Role – Permanent, Full Time

Salary – Competitive, DOE



EVM Limited – Ireland’s leading mini bus manufacturer is looking to recruit a Metal Fabricator to join its production team.



Job Purpose

The roll will involve general metal fabrication including sheet metal work, mig welding, operation of a break press, guillotine etc.

Qualification & Experience:

* Minimum of 3 years relevant experience

* Ability to follow technical drawings

* Attention to detail and good communication skills

* Ability to work on their own initiative

Candidates should email their CV with cover letter detailing their experience and salary expectations to Patrick.farnon@evm.ie no later than 17th September 2017.

*************** ***************