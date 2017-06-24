People power to the fore at PBP meeting in Longford

Ms Robinson highlighted the many social problems that she believed exist in Longford town and said the time had come for people power to grow in this county.

“We have no support systems in this town and I am hoping that People Before Profit will act as a backup party so that we can build from the ground up,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kieran Allen, PBP said that one of the main issues the party was focused on was dealing with discrimination in this country.

“We have huge discrimination in the country - discrimination against travellers; discrimination against young people in terms of employment - there is systematic discrimination in this country,” he added.

He then spoke about the distribution of wealth and the importance of multi nationals paying their fair share of corporation tax here.

“We want to re distribute the wealth of this country, this is a very wealthy country,” Mr Allen continued, before pointing to the €13b owed by Apple to Ireland.

“First of all let’s take for example Apple - Apple owes this country €13b, having paid just 2% in tax.

“The Government is spending €500,000 of our money so that Apple - the biggest corporation in the world - can keep €13b.”

“All we want is for these big companies to pay their 12.5% tax; if that were to happen this country would double the amount of taxes from €4b to €8b.

“You could build a lot of houses with that.”

The meeting also heard that Ireland is now one of the biggest centres of financial speculation in Europe.

“20,000 people sit in the Irish Financial Services Centre and their job is to move money around,” the PBP spokesman added.

“So every time a bet is placed, we want them to pay .2% - that would raise €1b.

“This is getting people who have too much money to pay tax so that money can then be used to enhance or create public services.”