Longford District Court: Ordered to pay €250 into Garda Social Fund

Paul Nugent (36), 6 Smithfield Crescent, Legan, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Longford on June 5, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Blaithín Moran said that on the date in question at approximately 1:40am, Sergeant McGlynn was on patrol in the area when he apprehended a male who was being verbally abusive to security staff at the Spiral Tree nightclub in Longford town.

“Mr Nugent was put out of the venue, and as a result of that, he [the defendant] became abusive to staff; meanwhile when Sergeant McGlynn approached the defendant and spoke to him, Mr Nugent began to verbally abuse the Garda and shout insults at him,” the Inspector continued.

“He called the Gardaí f***ing b*****ds and shouted other insults before he was subsequently arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said that his client had met up with a friend that particular day and drank whiskey.

“He shouldn’t have done that; whiskey does not suit him,” Mr Quinn continued.

“When he went to the Spiral Tree, Paul met someone there and he feels he was the victim and not the aggressor.”

Mr Quinn went on to say it was unfortunate for his client, but the fact of the matter was, that Mr Nugent was “out of it” on the night in question, and he unreservedly apologised to the Gardaí for what had occurred.

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that while the defendant was full of guff, chat and talk on the night of the incident, he had very little to say in court.

“You abused the Gardaí,” stated the Judge, before making it very clear to the defendant that a very dim view of his behaviour on the night, was being taken by the court.

“Totally and utterly unacceptable,” said Judge Hughes.

The Judge subsequently ordered the defendant to pay €250 to the Garda Social Fund and once that was done, he indicated that he would decide what course of action to take in respect of the matter.

The defendant was given two weeks to furnish the money to the court and ordered to appear back before Judge Hughes on June 27 next.