Longford jobseekers and employers team up

The tenth annual Job Shadow Day, organised by the Irish Association of Supported Employment (IASE), takes place today, Wednesday, April 26.

The event will see hundreds of people with disabilities take the opportunity to shadow a workplace mentor as he or she goes about a normal working day.

Job Shadow Day is designed to give people with disabilities the unique opportunity to get a close up look at the world of work for one day in April each year, to discover and learn about the skills and education required to compete and succeed in the workplace.

Job Shadow Day brings people with disabilities and local employers together to highlight the valuable contribution people with disabilities can, and do make in the workplace. Last year, close to 800 individuals with a disability shadowed at over 500 employment sites in Ireland, with 55 securing a permanent job placement as a direct result.

Everybody is encouraged to open their doors to ability and inclusion. Previous high profile participants who have hosted a ‘shadow’ for the day are: An Taoiseach, Norah Casey, Ray D’Arcy, Ryan Tubridy, Feargal Quinn, Padraig O’Ceidigh, Neven Maguire, Brendan O’Connor, Ken Doherty.