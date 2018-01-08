'No to Derryadd Wind Farm' community meeting to be held this month

A ‘No to Derryadd Wind Farm’ community meeting takes place at the Convent, Lanesboro on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 8:30pm.

During proceedings, an update on the Community Group meetings with Bord na Mona will be provided for as will further information on the negative impact of wind farms and the plans going forward.

Everyone is welcome to come along on the night.

Local TDs and public representatives are also requested to attend.

