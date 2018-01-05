Longford couple stranded at JFK airport

Longford couple Johnny Casey and Caroline Doyle are stranded at JFK airport today after their flight out of New York city was cancelled last night.

The couple were on their way back from a week’s holiday in New York when the weather took a turn for the worst.

East Coast residents are currently bracing themselves for a deep freeze after a massive winter storm slammed the region with heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding. Forecasters predict that record-breaking cold air and strong winds will come in from the mid-Atlantic to New England today with the frigid weather expected to hang around through the weekend.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Caroline will remain at JFK until flights resume.

They were given blankets by the airport last night after it emerged there was no accommodation available to them.

“We rang the airport yesterday to find out what the story was with our flight and they said to come ahead; we did and when we checked in and got through, we were told the flight was cancelled,” said Johnny.

“We could have stayed with our friend in New York city if we had known; we can’t travel back into the city and nobody can come into collect us either because the weather is so bad here.

“I’m looking out the window here at the airport and there must be three meters of snow out there.”

