Longford couple left stranded in icy New York City

Temperatures may be about to plunge here in Ireland, but it'll be like a warm spring day compared to what one Longford couple are experiencing in New York at the moment.

Longford hurling star, Johnny Casey, and former Longford Rose, Caroline Doyle, are currently stranded in New York's JFK airport following the cancellation of their flight home to Dublin.

With the 'bomb cyclone' winter storm pounding the city at the moment, ice and bone-chilling winds have resulted in all flights from JFK being cancelled.

The cancellations have left people stranded in the airport for unknown lengths of time.

Longford hurler, Johnny Casey, tweeted this morning that the couple may even be stranded until January 9.