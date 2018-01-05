Three houses burgled in the last 24 hours in Longford

An investigation has been launched by gardaí this morning after a number of houses were broken into in Co Longford yesterday.

Between the hours of 12 noon and 10pm on January 4, 2018 two residential properties were entered by the rear windows in Mcart Meadows estate at Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes.

A quantity of cash was stolen from one of the homes.

Gardaí in Longford are interested in hearing from anyone who may have noticed a small silver car that was parked in the area during the time that that the burglaries were carried out.

Meanwhile, another house was broken into yesterday, this time in Ballymahon.

Gardaí say that the culprits entered the property at Auburn Way by forcing open a back door.

A quantity of jewellery and cash was taken during the incident.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the hours of 2pm and 6:30pm yesterday. Longford Gardaí can be contacted at 043 3346741.

