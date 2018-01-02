Thousands of homes without electricity as Storm Eleanor causes power outages

Approximately 55,000 electricity customers are without power, predominantly in counties Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan, according to ESB Networks.

Storm Eleanor has hit Ireland’s western shores this evening, bringing gusts in excess of 130km/h, with the storm continuing to track north-eastwards. It is expected to clear the east coast by 10 pm.

ESB Networks teams in impacted areas are responding tonight to electricity outages, where it is safe to do so. Aiming to restore as many customers as possible tonight, they will deploy again before first light tomorrow.

Further damage to the electricity network can be expected in North Leinster as the storm tracks east. Fallen trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

Please report any fallen lines or damage to the network immediately at 1850 372 999. We are experiencing a large volume of calls at present so we are asking customers to use our automated system on our 1850 number to get updates on estimated restoration times. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

If your fault is not logged please report it at https://www.esbnetworks.ie/power-outages-updates/report-a-power-outage. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

You may also be interested in:

WEATHER ALERT: Trees down across Longford as Storm Eleanor hits

LONGFORD BE PREPARED: ESB Networks anticipate power outages during gale force Storm Dylan winds