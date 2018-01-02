WEATHER ALERT: Trees down across Longford as Storm Eleanor hits
File Photograph: WEATHER ALERT: Trees down across Longford as Storm Eleanor hits
Storm Eleanor: Please be careful— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2018
Damaging gusts causing poor driving conditions in Connacht and the midlands as the storm continues its track eastwards. Keep updated on developments by visiting our website. https://t.co/S9ed0cRNT3
We have a large number of faults around the country due to #StormEleanor if you have lost supply please see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY if your are is NOT listed please ring us #staysafe— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 2, 2018
