WEATHER ALERT: Trees down across Longford as Storm Eleanor hits

Storm Eleanor is bearing her teeth across Longford this evening and they are reports of fallen trees across the county.

Patricia Mooney contacted the Longford Leader on Facebook to inform us that a tree was down on the Ardagh Road R393 to Longford about 1km past Ferefad and it is not passable.







While Mullinalaghta text alert is reporting: ‘Tree down and blocking the road near Finbar Meehan's house in Kilmore. Council notified but may not be able to clear the road until storm subsides. Please take care and avoid unnecessary travel tonight’.

Storm Eleanor: Please be careful

Damaging gusts causing poor driving conditions in Connacht and the midlands as the storm continues its track eastwards. Keep updated on developments by visiting our website. https://t.co/S9ed0cRNT3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2018

ESB Networks are also reporting a number of faults around the country.