Longford hit with Status Orange alert as Met Éireann warns of damaging Storm Eleanor gusts

Ireland is set to be hit by the first storm of 2018 as Storm Eleanor is set to sweep in from the Atlantic with counties across the middle the country worst hit including Longford.

Met Éireann has put much of the country on its second highest alert a STATUS ORANGE for wind which will be accompanied by extensive rain which will make for extensive.

The warning was upgraded to Storm Status on Monday evening, January 1.

The warning is valid for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, south Galway, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Status Orange Wind Warning pic.twitter.com/2M4xDqB8cW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 1, 2018

Met Éireann's warning says strong wind will move quickly move across the country tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. West to southwest winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, with damaging gusts are expected.

Very high seas are expected along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.

The Status Orange warning is valid from 5pm Tuesday, January 2 to 10pm Tuesday, January 2.

#StormEleanor has officially been named by @MetEireann. Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland Tuesday Evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/m8zYKu1YDd January 1, 2018

Outlook for the week ahead

Tuesday night will continue windy with strong southwest to west winds, reaching gale force along western coasts. Lowest temperatures will be between 3 and 5 degrees and there'll be further showers along the western coastal areas too, elsewhere will be drier with clear spells.

Wednesday will be a windy day with further showers, there'll be longer spells of rain for Ulster. The winds will ease up later Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night. Temperatures in the afternoon will be 7 to 9 degrees and will feel much colder in the strong westerly winds. Temperatures overnight will fall overnight to between 2 and 4 degrees and winds will steadily ease overnight becoming light to moderate by morning.

There'll be further rain and showers on Thursday and strong northwest winds will develop in the second half of the day. Temperatures will be around normal for the time of year but it will be cold and frosty overnight.

Friday and the weekend will be cold as northerly winds become established during Friday. There'll be further showers for Friday but the signal for the weekend is for somewhat drier conditions for a time. Showers may affect eastern coasts at the end of the weekend, possibly becoming wintry.