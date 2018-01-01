First baby of the year born in Limerick

THE NEW Year’s first baby has been born in Limerick.

Staff at the University Maternity Hospital Limerick delivered a little boy at seven seconds past midnight on Sunday night, the first baby in the country to be born in 2018.

The hospital also delivered the first baby in the Mid-West region on Christmas Day.

Lily Siobhan Duggan was the first baby to be born on Christmas Day, weighing at 6lbs 3oz, at 12.27am.

University Hospital Waterford delivered the second New Year’s baby at 23 minutes past midnight.

The third baby of 2018 was born in Wexford at 12.30am.

