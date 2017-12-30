Longford Weather Alert: Met Éireann has updated Status Orange warning ahead of Storm Dylan

Met Éireann has updated its Status Orange Warning on Storm Dylan this morning.

Forecasters say that the storm will hit Ireland tonight between 9pm and Midnight, tracking close to Connacht and Ulster coasts.

The biggest impact from the storm is now expected to be felt in western, northern western and some inland northern counties with west to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 125 km/h.

High seas along the west coast too with the risk of coastal flooding.

What to do if you are in the expected path of the storm:

- Clear away anything from around your home which could pose a debris hazard in high winds. Pick up animal bowls, secure pet houses and if you have a trampoline, either dismantle it or turn it upside down and place a weight on it to ensure it doesn't become airbourne. Secure bins and ensure all children's bikes, outdoor toys etc are either dismantled or removed.

- Don't park your vehicle, if possible, under any trees during the storm.

- Ensure you have batteries and torches in case of power outages and try to avoid using candles as they pose a fire risk.

- Do not make any unnecessary journeys during the storm as gusting winds will make conditions especially hazardous. If possible, avoid driving completely and stay indoors during the storm.

- If you have elderly neighbours please check on them and assist them in preparing for the storm today. Ensure they have access to torches and additional blankets if power outages arise.

If you have a farm

Secure all sheets of metal or wood so they don't become dangerous during high winds. Try and secure any loose roofing and secure all shed doors. Clear away any buckets, bins etc left outside so they don't become airbourne.

Following the storm

Be aware they may be downed power lines and trees. Do not attempt to clear fallen trees across roads yourself. If you need to contact the Fire, Civil Defence or if you have a Road Emergency for example large trees down and blocking public roads, please dial 999 or 112. Please respect the fact these services may be inundated during storm events and be mindful of whether what you are calling about actually warrants the action of emergency services. Report any downed power lines or power outages immediately to ESB Networks on 1850 372 999 - this service is available 24 hours/ 7 days.

@MetEireann issue a STATUS ORANGE WIND WARNING FOR

