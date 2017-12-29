Copper Cylinder stolen from house in Clondra

A copper cylinder was stolen from a house in Clondra over the Christmas period.

Gardaí say that the incident was reported to them after it was discovered that the derelict property had been broken into between 12 midnight on December 22 and 3pm on December 27 last.

The property which is located at Kilmore Upper in the south Longford village has been vacant for some time and gardai are anxious to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area over Christmas to contact them at Longford Garda Station.

