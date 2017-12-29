Wrap up Longford - National Status Orange weather alert as Storm Dylan approaches
National Status Orange weather alert as Storm Dylan approaches
A National Status Orange weather alert has been issued by Met Eireann in the latest weather update on Friday, December 29.
A wind warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.
Storm Dylan is expected to affect Ireland on Saturday night /early Sunday morning. Its expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast.
The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h.
This warning was issued on Friday 29 December 2017 09:00 and is valid until Saturday 30 December 2017 21:00 to Sunday 31 December 2017 06:00.
STATUS ORANGE WARNING pic.twitter.com/NyXQDxP7J0— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2017
You may also be interested in:
Gardai appeal for information to find man missing from the Midlands
Longford snowfall leads to recreation of history in Ballinalee
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on