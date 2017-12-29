Gardai appeal for information to find man missing from the Midlands

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Sean Bond.

Sean is missing from his home in Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar since midday on Christmas Eve.

He is described as 5ft 8” in height, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy jumper, green jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

You may also be interested in:

FRESH APPEAL: Gardaí believe missing teenager could be in the midlands



