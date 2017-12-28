NEW WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow snow and ice warning for counties Longford, Leitrim and Cavan

Met Éireann has issued a NEW National Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning for a number of counties including Leitrim, Cavan, Donegal and Longford.

The warning will remain in place from 4pm this afternoon, Thursday, December 28, through to 9am on tomorrow, Friday, December 29.

Similar warnings have also been issued for counties Monaghan, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary.

Snow accumulations of less than 2cm are expected but more is expected at higher elevations. Any snowfall should changes to sleet/rain by Friday morning.

New National Warning Issued

Snow-Ice

Status: Yellow

Valid: Thurs 4pm to Fri 9am

Latest updates here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9#Sneachta pic.twitter.com/c6qo7lx9Bv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2017

However, with freezing temperatures also expected this evening, icy road conditions are likely tomorrow morning. A Status Yellow Frost/Ice warning has also been issued for much of Leinster as well as counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan. This warning will remain in place from 3pm this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

Status Yellow Weather Warning for Snow & Ice in place until 2pm today for Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary. Similar warning in place for Leinster and Ulster from 3pm today until 3am tomorrow. Drive with care. pic.twitter.com/Hqnws8HuYl December 28, 2017

