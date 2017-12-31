Longford District Court: Had €40 worth of heroin

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Francis Kelly, 7 Cuirt an Oir, Athlone Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of heroin at Cuirt an Oir, Longford on December 22, 2016.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Tom Colsh said that on the date in question, gardaí searched the defendant and found him to be in possession of €40 worth of the drug.



“It was a small amount - €40 worth that he was caught with,” added the Inspector, before pointing out that the defendant had two previous convictions.



In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said his client had a tough year as a result of the premature death of his sister.



“He is trying to deal with things and keep his life on track,” Mr Quinn said.

Meanwhile, following his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.