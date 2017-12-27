Weather Alert: Snow is forecast for Longford as Met Éireann issues snow-ice warning alert

Keep the home fires burning tonight in Longford and the Midlands, as temperatures are set to drop well below freezing, according to Met Éireann, with snow forecast for Thursday December 28.

At 1pm on Wednesday, December 27, Met Éireann issued Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The warning comes into effect from 7am on Thursday, December 28 and it remains in place until Friday, December 29 at 6am.

For a time on Thursday and Thursday night, there'll be patchy accumulations of up to 3cm of snow, especially on high ground, but small amounts on lower levels also.

It will continue to be cold this afternoon Wednesday, with sunny spells and isolated wintry showers, mainly in the northwest of the midlands. Highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Tonight Wednesday will be dry and winds will ease. Clear spells in most areas with a widespread sharp or severe frost and icy patches. Fog will develop and will become dense overnight in parts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to -4 degrees.

Tomorrow Thursday will be cold with frost, fog and ice in many areas. These will be slow to clear and fog will linger for much of the day.

However, during the afternoon rain and sleet will develop in the southwest, spreading slowly northeast, turning to snow in places, mainly on high ground but back to rain overnight. Temperatures will be between 3 and 7 degrees. Winds will be mainly light variable, becoming southerly later.

Stay warm and drive carefully!

