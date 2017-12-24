Dr Laura Noonan thanks people of Longford for the best Christmas present she could ever ask for

Dr Laura Noonan will be travelling to Russia early in the New Year for chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation treatment and in a heartfelt Facebook post, she thanked the people of Longford for their generosity and kindness.

Dr Noonan wrote, “I will be traveling for treatment early in the new year and that is really the best Christmas present I could ever ask for.”



Numerous fundraisers have been organised as part of the ‘Laura’s Russian Lifeline’ campaign and here is Dr Noonan’s Christmas update;



“Hi all, I just wanted to give you an update as so many of you have been so thoughtful and asking how we are all doing for Christmas.



I had a very eventful week starting with losing my central access on Sunday night (for those of you who are lucky enough to have no idea what that means basically the thin tube that sits in the top of my heart through which I receive my medications, infusions, transfusions etc became dislodged and actually slipped out when I was at home causing a bit of drama) thankfully the hospital got me sorted pretty quickly and arranged a procedure to have a new device inserted in time for my scheduled treatments.

After treatments which make me sick and exhausted I was discharged home and will get to spend Christmas with my family (once no further complications arise!) I do have to go back in next week (no week off as I had hoped) but I will be home again to ring in the New Year all going well.

Obviously I am thrilled to be home to spend Christmas with my nearest and dearest and most importantly Freya, but it is hard to really enjoy this time as much as I should due to feeling quite unwell. The hospital can only do their best to get me home but can’t wave a magic wand to automatically grant me a few days break from being sick. If only it were that easy!!

Being home is wonderful but that feeling of everything having to be perfect is hard and pressurizing. I know plenty of people find Christmas time hard for a variety of reasons and I can really empathise.

I wanted us to have a picture perfect Christmas, the type we see on TV and aspire to having where everyone will have the best Christmas ever and we will make wonderful family memories BUT tonight I realise that wanting that is actually making me feel worse!

Instead this year I wish to be able to get up to open Santa presents with Freya (she truly deserves any presents she gets this year) and then take the day hour by hour, or minute by minute even and enjoy the little things.

If I’m having a “good day” I may even make mass, if I’m not I might just make it to the graveyard to visit my dad’s grave who we lost 25 years ago this Christmas. If I can eat some Christmas dinner (prepared by my wonderful mother) that would be a bonus - but if I end up having toast instead it really doesn’t matter so long as I can be at the table for some part of the meal and pull a cracker and listen to Freya telling all the terrible cracker jokes!

Spending time with the ones I love is all that matters.

Having me home will ensure the rest of my family have a better day than if they had to visit me in Dublin. I just can’t expect too much. Realising this has actually made me much happier and reduced my stress levels hugely. I won’t be better just because it’s Christmas. Right now I’m just hoping for a day at home celebrating being at home and looking forward to what I hope will be a very different Christmas next year.

Each and every one of you who has donated or helped in any way has given me hope for better years ahead with my family. I will be traveling for treatment early in the new year and that is really the best Christmas present I could ever ask for.

Be proud of what you did for us this year.

Every donation, every fundraiser, every raffle, every quiz, every concert, fancy dress and fun run (and any other events I have left out) have given us the best gift of all - hope! The last few years have been harder than most can imagine and every failed treatment and hospital admission left us more desperate for some chance of recovery.

This Christmas I may not have shopped til I dropped or enjoyed a Christmas night out with friends and colleagues but instead I received the generosity and kindness of an entire community and that is priceless.

Thank you all for giving us this Christmas present - this is one not even Santa could deliver but you all have. Together.

Happy Christmas to all, however you celebrate. Low key sounds quite perfect to me right now. I hope for Freya, Christmas is all she is dreaming of and more. Never did a little girl deserve to be on Santa’s nice list more than she does this year.

Laura xxx”

