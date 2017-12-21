Two arrested after incident in Kenagh on Tuesday night

A 26-year-old man and a woman (23) have been arrested and charged by Longford gardaí following a criminal damage incident at two houses in Kenagh last Tuesday night.

Gardaí say the pair entered the Casey Court estate in the heart of the south Longford village in the early hours of last Wednesday morning and proceeded to cause damage at two properties in the vicinity.

The Leader understands that a window was broken at one of the properties while the occupant of the second house was assaulted.

A car parked outside one of the houses was also damaged in the incident.

The pair have been charged with being intoxicated in a public place, engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour and failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochana at Casey Court, Kenagh on the night in question.

The 26-year-old man has also been further charged with criminal damage at Casey Court on the same date.

The pair are expected to appear at Longford District Court on January 9 next where they will answer the charges brought against them and gardaí are currently preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of the matter.

