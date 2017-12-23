Longford District Court: Stole five cans of Bulmers from Lidl in Longford town

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act was sentenced to five days in prison following a hearing into the matter.

Mark Kelly, 14 Cartrun Breac, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing five cans of Bulmers valued at €10 from Lidl, Longford on June 9, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Donal Sweeney said that on the date in question a theft at the Lidl store in Longford town was reported to gardaí.



“When they arrived at the store, the defendant was there and when gardaí spoke to him he cooperated fully,” added the Inspector.

“The cans were recovered.”



During his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes told Mr Kelly that he needed to change his ways after hearing the defendant had 14 previous convictions for theft.



“I’m going to give you a chance - it’s only five cans, so I’m sentencing you to five days in prison.”

Meanwhile, the defendant who is already serving a prison term in respect of a separate matter was ordered to serve the new sentence concurrent to the existing one.



“I do not want to see you in front of me again,” said Judge Hughes after bringing matters to a conclusion.