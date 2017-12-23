Positive Health Week at Longford town's Meán Scoil Mhuire

Just before the festive season, which traditionally is a time of festivity and excess, Meán Scoil Mhuire is the midst of its annual Positive Health Week.

During what has become a very important week on the school calendar, the school highlights the importance of promoting positive physical and mental health and has a little bit of fun along the way.



The student committee, in conjunction with the teacher committee, organised fun lunchtime activities such as zumba dancing, karaoke, a students v teachers volleyball match and a table quiz.

The TYs and fifth years are dusting off their runners and getting ready for the ‘mile challenge’ which will be held in the mall this evening (Wednesday, December 20). Let’s hope the weather is kind!



A demonstration from local beauticians, a visit from the Road Safety Authority, eye tests by an optermist, drama workshops, reflexology and mindfulness, are some of the many worthwhile events organised throughout the week.

The Positive Health Week has never shyed away from addressing serious issues which affect students.

In the past, several renowned speakers have visited the school and this year is no exception.



High profile psychoanalyst Stella O’Malley spoke to a captivated audience on Monday about ‘building resilience’. She highlighted the importance of self care in a world which is fraught with many challenges for today’s teenagers.

Homelessness is an issue which is very prevalent throughout the country at the moment.



Joe Finnegan and other members of the local branch of Saint Vincent de Paul spoke to the students about homelessness and poverty. His message resonated with the students, particularly as we head into the Christmas season.



Following on from the very successful Stand Up Week, this year’s Positive Health Committee also addressed homophobic bullying and issues faced by the LGBT community. Thank you to Outwest who came to speak to senior students on Tuesday.

The week will conclude on Friday with two very popular events - the Christmas cafe followed by the Christmas concert.



It is hoped that everyone will head into their Christmas holidays in good spirits.



A big thank you to all the students, teachers and staff members who have embraced the whole concept of ‘wellbeing’ so positively.

