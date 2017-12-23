Longford town's Connolly Barracks and empty shopping centre to be sold separately

Local authority bosses are to re-open talks with prospective suitors over the sale of Connolly Barracks, it has emerged.

It had been anticipated the site would be sold with the still vacant Longford Town Shopping Centre as part of the Northern Quarter.



Those attempts took a fresh twist last week when local politicians were informed that despite discussions with two potential bidders for the property, council officials cautioned against proceeding with any imminent sale.



Instead, Director of Services Barbara Heslin urged councillors to re-establish contact with alternative potential investors separate to talks surrounding those concerning the unoccupied shopping centre.



“We (Council executive) attended a meeting where we met a number of parties and the executive are now recommending elected members do not sell Connolly Barracks and to engage with other parties,” she said.

No details concerning the status of the Shopping Centre were disclosed though it is believed that those discussions are progressing and are well advanced.

