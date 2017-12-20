Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Longford road crash

Gardaí are renewing their calls for the public’s assistance in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the R198 route between Drumlish and Longford (near a waste plant) at approximately 7.20pm on November 30, 2017.

At approximately 7.20pm, a three car collision occurred and the female driver, 34 years old mother of four Claire Bann, of one of the cars was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak with any persons who may have passed the scene of the collision and who offered assistance to the injured persons, prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

These person(s) may be in a position to offer information to the investigation team. Also anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

You may also be interested in reading:

Glowing tributes paid to Co Leitrim mother of four tragically killed in Drumlish car accident

Community rallies around family of Leitrim mother killed in tragic Drumlish car accident