Cnoc Mhuire Granard Ring Christmas Bells concert in St Mary’s Church

All roads lead to St Mary’s Church Granard this evening, Tuesday December 19, where the students and staff of Cnoc Mhuire proudly present ‘Ring Christmas Bells’, a festive evening of music, song and verse.



This professional production promises to be a fantastic night, suitable for young and old that would even put Ebenezer Scrooge in the Christmas Spirit.



There will be almost 100 students and staff taking part in a wide selection of pieces, both instrumental and sung as well as some festive recitations and seasonal verses.



Cnoc Mhuire has a long tradition of producing very enjoyable and professional productions and this will be no exception.



The show is directed by the very capable Ms Petrina Mills who has staged some fantastic productions down through the years.



She is ably assisted by her colleagues in the music department who have Christmas favourites echoing through the halls in preparation for the big night.



We are honoured to have past-pupil and professional soprano Eileen Coyle joining us on the night to entertain the crowds with a variety of special Christmas numbers.



The Lir Brass Quintet will also be accompanying the very talented students and staff on the night and will undoubtedly add some ‘umph’ to proceedings.



This production could only take place with the assistance of Fr Simon Cadam and the community of Granard who give over their beautiful church to the school and allow us to install professional staging, sound and lighting for the evening.



The combination of this stunning venue and professional production ensure that this will be an evening to remember.



Tickets are now on-sale from the school office (043-6686231) or by emailing christmas@cnocmhuiregranard.ie

You may also be interested in reading:

Watch: Beautiful version of John Lennon's 'Imagine' by The Singing Taxi Driver