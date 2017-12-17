Two men refused bail after being charged with theft

Two men have been refused bail and remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear at Harrison District Court next Friday following a special sitting of Sligo District Court last night, Saturday.

The men are charged with the theft of a substantial amount of cash.

The men, aged in their 20’s and 30’s, are alleged to have carried out surveillance at a bank on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday afternoon and are alleged to have followed a business man carrying the money to Rosebank Shopping Centre.

The business man is understood to have left his vehicle for a short period of time and when he returned discovered the cash has been taken.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage of the suspected vehicle, and in a joint operation with Longford Gardaí, the two male suspects were arrested near Longford at 3.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí have since recovered all of the money.

The two males, believed to be from Dublin, were detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station and were later charged with the theft.

